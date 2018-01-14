Moving! PEKOELING Packing Heat Of A Different Caliber

The beautiful British ladies of Girls Und Panzer, specifically Orange Pekoe and Darjeeling, have gotten their time in the spotlight with fabulous futanari ero-animation “Moving! PEKOELING“, perfect for those who want to watch enormous members in action without any gross men.

The title comes with two titillating tributes to the tanker girl series, with one in particular adapting the style of Minazuki Juuzou’s Girls Und Panzer doujin “Pekorin”, surely a positive element for fans of the artist.

Panzer fans can bask in the glory of Moving! PEKOELING’s futanari mayhem now.