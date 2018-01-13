Nekopara’s main lovable catgirl duo Chocola and Vanilla have convinced 2 more luxurious 3D women to dress up in their cute waitress outfits, elevating the sweetness of the cosplay by including some (sadly tame) girl-on-girl action.
4 Comments
-
That’s IT?
Where r the cat-fight?
Where r the ripped clothing?
These ain’t FRISKY pics, too tame, too proper…
-
Chocola seems to have the better cosplay in this case.
-
They must have been only warming themselves up waiting for the ero patissier.
