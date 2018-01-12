SNK Heroines Nintendo Direct Trailer Censored

Nintendo Direct’s unveiling of “SNK Heroines” (a fighting game featuring girls from the SNK universe) has led to internet sleuths discovering that the west’s trailer lacked the skimpy bikinis and outfits from the Japanese Nintendo Direct, no doubt Nintendo’s means of kowtowing to the man-hating feminists and SJWs who rule in the barbarian lands.

The trailer for SNK Heroines courtesy of the Japanese Nintendo Direct:

The censored western version:

The original Japanese trailer can be seen on top, with the censored western version below:

Whether or not the western release will still have the skimpy costumes has not been confirmed.