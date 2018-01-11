Top 10 Most Memorable Anime News of 2017

Rift

For a change of pace, the creators of this new ranking questioned fans as to what they believe to have been the anime news of 2017 that made the biggest impression, the controversial actions of the highly hated Kadokawa unfortunately still being quite fresh in the minds of many…

1. Kemono Friend’s Director Tatsuki Fired

2. Kemono Friends Becomes Popular

3. Sword Art Online 3rd Season Announcement

4. Hiromi Tsuru Passes On

5. Live Action Gitama Film – Announces Sequel

6. Bungou Stray Dogs Movie Announced

7. Seiyuu Takuma Terashima & Satomi Satou Get Married

8. To Aru Majutsu no Index 3rd Season Announcement

9. Detective Conan’s Boss of Black Organization Revealed

10. Pop Team Epic Anime Announced

