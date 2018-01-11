Shuka Saito Becomes Police Chief – For One Day

Love Live Sunshine seiyuu Saitou Shuka (responsible for the voice of Watanabe You) was given the honor of assuming the role of police chief for the town of Numazu (the town featured in Love Live Sunshine), though her devoted fans will be disappointed to know that she only had the glorious privilege for 24 hours.

Saitou Shuka’s short-lived reign as honorary police chief at least allowed her to celebrate “110 Day”, which pays tribute to the establishment of Japan’s emergency number, 110, and was put in motion on January 10th, 1985.

Videos of Saitou Shuka as police chief:

A slew of photographs snapped by the otaku masses: