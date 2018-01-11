Fan-Made Kid Icarus Remake “Because Nintendo Won’t Give Us One”

Yet another Nintendo title is receiving a high quality game produced by its fans, this time with the highly neglected Kid Icarus franchise getting a 3D transformation, impressing many to the point that some would even mistake it for a real Nintendo title (for better or worse).

An extensive trailer for the fan project:

The game (which is meant to be a remake of the original NES title) was worked on by a group of 12 fans as part of their school project; while it is still currently only a demo, players can bare witness to the 10-20 minutes worth of 3D goodness now.