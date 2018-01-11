Bakemonogatari Manga Adaptation Announced

Those not keen on watching the hundred or so episodes in existence for the Monogatari series (or – unthinkably – reading the novels) can now try flipping through a manga instead, as one has been announced to be in the works for the long-running franchise, starting with Bakemonogatari.

Nisioisin’s official Twitter delivered the news:

While fans who have already watched/read the others may find the manga rather pointless, collectors will no doubt give it a purchase regardless – the manga will launch in Weekly Shonen Magazine on March 14th.