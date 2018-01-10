Pop Team Epic “1 Million Views in 2 Days!”

The anime adaptation of the internet’s widely loved Pop Team Epic has achieved the impressive feat of 1 million views on NicoNico Douga (for its first episode) in only 2 days, demonstrating the power of not only memes but Japan’s dominance when it comes to bizarre imagery.

Based off the 4koma of the same name, the series is well-known for having over-the-top absurd humor which also occasionally makes jabs at the anime and video game community or directly references them – some such moments from the anime:

The accomplishment is the fastest known to date for an anime, with Pop Team Epic even managing to surpass the might of Kemono Friends, whose first episode accrued 1 million views over 1 month.