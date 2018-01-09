Top 20 Most Played Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo has officially revealed the Switch titles that were played the most during 2017, with the abundance of indie titles present sure to have some quite entertained, though the top portion of the list may prove unexciting as it is populated by Nintendo’s system-selling franchises.
1. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
4. Splatoon 2
5. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
7. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
8. ARMS
9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
10. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
11. NBA 2K18
12. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
13. Fire Emblem Warriors
14. Lego City Undercover
15. Sonic Mania
16. Pokken Tournament DX
17. 1-2-Switch
18. FIFA 18
19. Disgaea 5 Complete
20. Rocket League
