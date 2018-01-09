Top 20 Most Played Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo has officially revealed the Switch titles that were played the most during 2017, with the abundance of indie titles present sure to have some quite entertained, though the top portion of the list may prove unexciting as it is populated by Nintendo’s system-selling franchises.

The ranking:

1. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2. Super Mario Odyssey

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Splatoon 2

5. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

6. Stardew Valley

7. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle

8. ARMS

9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

10. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

11. NBA 2K18

12. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

13. Fire Emblem Warriors

14. Lego City Undercover

15. Sonic Mania

16. Pokken Tournament DX

17. 1-2-Switch

18. FIFA 18

19. Disgaea 5 Complete

20. Rocket League

