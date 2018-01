German cosplayer JenNyan has paid tribute to the 10th anniversary wedding dress figure of Nitroplus mascot Super Sonico, exposing a great deal of cleavage and sure to have biased individuals who believe non-Japanese women are incapable of cosplay quite frustrated.

JenNyan is also selling a dakimakura of herself wearing the cosplay:

An illustration of the 10th anniversary Super Sonico wedding dress figure: