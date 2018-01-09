Huntress of Nipurheim Hunting More Than Just Monsters

Monster hunting eroge Huntress of Nipurheim melds classic turn-based combat with perversion as the player takes on the role of a well-endowed huntress, who can unsurprisingly be violated by any and everything – something eroge enthusiasts could probably predict.

Huntress of Nipurheim focuses on Azel, who was cursed by a monster to occasionally become mad with lust, attempting to make a living by hunting monsters and fulfilling requests during the day and having sex at night; and hopefully finding a way to undo her curse as well.

Erotic RPG Huntress of Nipurheim comes fully-voiced and is available for purchase now.