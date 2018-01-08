Top 10 Most Anticipated Winter 2018 Anime, According to NTT Docomo

NTT Docomo has gathered opinions via their DAnime Store streaming service regarding the upcoming winter 2018 shows, sequels and continuations once again proving that otaku prefer the same old schlock over anything new and original.

The ranking:

1. Overlord Season 2

2. Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card

3. Nanatsu no Taizai: Revival of the Commandments

4. Saiki Kusuo no Psi-nan Season 2

5. Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san

6. Dagashi Kashi Season 2

7. Fate/EXTRA Last Encore

8. Gintama: Shirogene no Tamashii-hen

9. Death March Kara Hajimaru Isekai Kyousoukyoku

10. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line

