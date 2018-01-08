Sepia Go = “Made in China Splatoon Rip-Off”

Unshaken by its initial shutdown from Nintendo, China has been determined to make money off vastly successful ink-based shooter Splatoon, with “Sepia Go” once again making a return while boasting that it now has “improved models and maps” – despite still stealing the gameplay and mechanics from Splatoon.

Footage showcasing Sepia Go’s near identical imitation of Splatoon:

So omnipotent and powerful are Nintendo that they are capable of shutting down even a Chinese knock-off, with the “new and improved” smartphone game likely to be smote down once again very soon…