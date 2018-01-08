Nintendo Switch Game Shortage “Is Nintendo’s Doing!”

Not only has the console itself become a rarity in Japan due to high demand, but now Nintendo Switch games themselves have started to become scarce, with many bound to end up accusing Nintendo of purposefully staging the shortage to further stoke demand for their console.

According to the woes of hordes of Japanese netizens (i.e. 2ch and Twitter), Nintendo Switch games have apparently sold out almost everywhere, with popular titles such as Breath of the Wild, ARMS and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 selling out completely on Amazon Japan – retailers such as Yodobashi Camera also reportedly have almost no games whatsoever across all 23 locations.

Some of the melancholic comments online:

“Seriously, the Switch, Zelda and Xenoblade 2 are sold out!” “Speaking of which, Xenoverse 2 and FIFA were also sold out at shops.” “Judging from supermarkets and mass merchandisers, Nintendo goods however are daily necessities; the PS systems, not so much.” “Otaku are buying up the games at the supermarkets, I imagine.” “Meanwhile there’s a huge mound of PS4 software.” “Mass merchandisers, department stores and specialty shops and everyone are exhilarated.” “It would be better to sell more software than hardware, I think.”