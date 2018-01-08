Live Action Kakegurui TV Drama “They Kept The Crazy Expressions!”

The first ever glimpse of the live action TV drama for compulsive gambler anime Kakegurui has earned praise from some of its hardcore fans as the drama will be maintaining the franchise’s staple over-the-top expressions, a unique element that fans may consider a vital part of the series.

The TV drama’s official website revealed the 30-second PV:

The TV drama’s cast in their outfits:

A 2nd season was also announced for the anime, revealed by a visual that was spread across the internet and an announcement made at the “Hyakkaou Private Academy Cultural Festival” event:

The drama is set to air on January 14th.