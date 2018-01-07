World End Fantasy Hacked “Glory to North Korea!”

Online game “World End Fantasy” has had quite the rocky start to 2018 as the game was hacked, with the agent responsible then sending a message to all players incessantly bragging about North Korea.

The ordeal occurred on New Year’s Day, with the hacking reportedly persisting for quite some time before finally being resolved by the game’s inept developers – the message the hacker left for all unsuspecting players:

“Glory to North Korea’s nuclear power! Glory to North Korea! The United States will be hit by this glorious nuclear power! I am praying for new power, new happiness, and new nuclear weapons for North Korea in 2018! Kim Jong-un, you are full of glory! I pray for happiness and health for these great people! North Korea is magnificent! North Korea’s nuclear weapons are magnificent!”

A series of messages from the game’s development team naturally followed, generally stating that they are investigating and another claiming that they’ve resolved the matter:

An old PV for World End Fantasy:

Many are wondering if the occurrence is just a troll attempt steeped in irony, although there still remains the outside possibility it was someone genuinely sympathetic to North Korea…