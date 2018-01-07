NicoNico’s Top 20 Anime of 2017

11 hours ago
7 Comments
by Rift

NicoNico Douga users have now also weighed in on the anime they believe to have been the most groundbreaking of 2017, bound to have no one particularly surprised as the wildly popular (and controversial) animal girl series of the year sinks its fangs into first place.

The ranking:

1. Kemono Friends

2. Houseki no Kuni

3. KonoSuba 2

4. Made in Abyss

5. Youjo Senki

6. Kekkai Sensen Season 2

7. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

8. Katsugeki! Touken Ranbu

9. (tie) The IdolMaster: Side M

9. (tie) Shoujo Shuumatsu Ryokou

11. Mahoujin Guru-Guru

12. Fate/Apocrypha

13. Isekai Shokudou

14. Aho Girl

15. Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World

16. Ero-Manga Sensei

17. Mahou Tsukai no Yome

18. Princess Principal

19. Infini-T Force

20. Osomatsu-san Season 2

Tags

Anime, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

7 Comments