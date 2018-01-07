Akihabara Mass Murderer “Drew IdolMaster Out of Depression”

Tomohiro Kato, the mass stabber who carved his way through 17 people in his 2008 Akihabara rampage, was recently revealed to have sketched a gigantic imitation of the IdolMaster movie’s promotional visual made up exclusively of the character for “depression”.

The image was unveiled by way of the Kushino Musuem’s Twitter, stating that the picture took 81 sheets of A4 paper and was drawn using only the character for depression (“鬱” – “utsu”):

Kato now awaits the hangman’s noose on death row – the work was exhibited by an anti-death penalty group in the “Extreme Art – by Death Row Prisoners Exhibition” earlier in 2017 and then published in their print compilation later.