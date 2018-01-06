Thailand Penis Whitening “The Latest Fad”

Insecure Thai men have apparently become fixated with lightening their swarthy organs by way of laser surgery, finally realizing the benefits of being white in the process.

The Lelux Hospital, located in Bangkok, reputedly started drawing male customers in droves (about 100 a month) after it spread images of a man undergoing the whitening treatment, gaining even more popularity when they appeared on TV and began permeating across social media.

They began offering the procedure six months ago after one patient complained about the darkness of his member (a natural enough condition for Asian men), prompting doctors to use a laser to make his penis a more acceptable shade – it has since become popular amongst clients aged between 22 and 55, as well as numerous members of the attention-seeking LGBTXYZ community.

Last year, the hospital was involved in another controversy for a procedure that utilized a woman’s body fat to make her vagina seem more plump and inviting; the hospital is also offering the whitening surgery to women discouraged by the darkness of their own nether regions.

Potential patients will be spending about $650 for five sessions, a relatively pricey operation which they can but hope they will be able to show off.