New Tiger & Bunny Anime Announced

Despite the series having come to a rather solid conclusion, it has been declared that yet another anime project is in the works for ridiculously revered superhero anime Tiger and Bunny, bound to quickly dethrone other third-rate superhero shows in the process.

The news came by way of the anime’s official Twitter account:

It has not been clarified whether or not the new project will simply be a film or an anime, but further information is slated to arrive via the anime’s official website or Twitter soon.