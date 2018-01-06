Fate Girl Thigh Comparison “Grade A Meat!”

Fate fans finally have a definitive comparison – of thighs, thanks to a western fan’s “objective analysis” in regards to which Fate/stay night maiden has the better loins: the luscious Rider or Tohsaka Rin, with the write-up’s strange word choice sure to make some think it was written by a cannibal.

The excruciatingly detailed comparison, which compares “various attributes” of each girl’s thighs and subsequently grades them:

Rider’s landslide victory is perhaps indicative of the author’s bias…