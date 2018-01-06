Boku no Hero Academia’s adorably amphibious Asui Tsuyu has received more love from the cosplay community, with the ravishing 3D woman fruitlessly attempting to imitate Tsuyu’s frog tongue whilst providing foot fetishists with some stimulation (for once).
7 Comments
-
Not cute, not sexy, something between, doesn’t fit.
-
About as good as this new site layout.
-
dumb facial expressions, jap chicks already get a big minus in my book most of the time. and i’m pretty sure they powdered her legs. looks very unattractive.
-
Lovely feet but… she could have put more effort into the cosplay
Leave a Comment