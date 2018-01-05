Westerners on Squat Toilets: “Give Us Real Toilets!”

Unruly foreigners offended by the unfamiliar experience of having to squat to defecate instead of resting their barbarous bottoms on a seat has prompted Japan’s tourism agency to promote renovating to superior western-style toilets.

With Japan being given the blessing of holding the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, the government has sought to lure even more tourists to the cramped island nation, although it would seem in many cases this is more of an excuse to push some policy or other which already has supporters.

One such issue that needed “immediate attention” was the fact that about 40% of the 4,000 public lavatories in the country’s many tourist spots are Japanese-style squat toilets, a method of catching human waste that has many westerners baffled in regards to their use – and causing them to unsurprisingly complain (although in fairness, so do most Japanese these days too).

Japan’s Tourism agency obliged their desire for more familiar units and are planning to renovate all the public restrooms of tourist spots into western-style toilets (filching one-third of the costs from local governments), sure to be great news for the abundance of ignorant tourists.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism have also supported the project since they believe western-style toilets will be beneficial for the elderly and children who have never used squat-style latrines.

According to a survey taken quite some time ago, out of 600 foreigners, about 500 preferred western-style toilets to Japanese-style; one American woman was quoted as saying “I have never used a Japanese style toilet. I am worried about whether or not I can stand back up from crouching”, whilst an Argentina woman said “This is the first time I’ve seen a Japanese style toilet. It’s strange and I’m troubled because I don’t know how it’s used. I prefer a western style toilet.”