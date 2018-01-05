Top 10 Heroines in 2017 Who Really Shined

The rankings have continued to flow in, as yet another site (this time, NicoNico) has gathered opinions regarding the anime heroines who shined the most in 2017, possibly providing some with relief as Asuna of the overrated Sword Art Online did not achieve first place.
1. Sagiri Izumi (Ero-Manga Sensei)
2. Katou Megumi (Saekano)
3. Asuna (Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale)
5. Hatori Chise (Mahou Tsukai no Yome)
6. Serval (Kemono Friends)
7 (tie). Jeanne d’Arc (Fate/Apocrypha)
7 (tie). Takami Chika (Love Live Sunshine)
9. Doma Umaru (Himouto Umaru-chan R)
10. Mikasa Ackerman (Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2)
Leave a Comment