SlutWitch’s Atelier “Slutty Alchemy!”

Dieselmine has once again pointlessly utilized RPGMaker for their promiscuous eroge “SlutWitch’s Atelier“, a glorious visual novel that follows the adventures of three sexy witches as they gather semen to create alchemic concoctions, a direction most players likely wish the more mainstream Atelier series would take up.

SlutWitch’s Atelier boasts a variety of animated sex scenes along with the usual tantalizing illustrations, with the title unfortunately offering not much else in regards to gameplay, though players will likely not at all mind such a frivolous detail.

Omake:

Potential buyers can help provide ingredients with the aid of SlutWitch’s Atelier now.