Nintendo Switch “Fastest Selling Console of All Time”

Despite its assortment of glitches and questionable design decisions, the Nintendo Switch has managed to accrue enough popularity to become the fastest selling video game console of all time in the US, certain to have PS4 and Xbox One fanboys seething over the inability of their inferior systems to sell millions of units on the strength of Zelda and Splatoon alone.

Over a 10 month span since its launch on March 3rd, the Switch has accumulated 4.8 million sales in the United States, the largest number of units distributed in history, even surpassing the previous leader (the Wii) which had about 4 million sales in about the same amount of time.

Nintendo of America’s ever eloquent President Reggie Fils-Aimé made a statement regarding the achievement:

“Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go. Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond.”

Just how long Nintendo will maintain this lead before another gimmicky system emerges remains to be seen…