Nintendo Switch “Fastest Selling Console of All Time”

8 hours ago
17 Comments
by Rift

Despite its assortment of glitches and questionable design decisions, the Nintendo Switch has managed to accrue enough popularity to become the fastest selling video game console of all time in the US, certain to have PS4 and Xbox One fanboys seething over the inability of their inferior systems to sell millions of units on the strength of Zelda and Splatoon alone.

Over a 10 month span since its launch on March 3rd, the Switch has accumulated 4.8 million sales in the United States, the largest number of units distributed in history, even surpassing the previous leader (the Wii) which had about 4 million sales in about the same amount of time.

Nintendo of America’s ever eloquent President Reggie Fils-Aimé made a statement regarding the achievement:

“Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go.

Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond.”

Just how long Nintendo will maintain this lead before another gimmicky system emerges remains to be seen…

Tags

Games, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

17 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    Bought Switch this holiday for Xenoblade 2 (and Mario Odyssey). Xenoblade is worth it alone, and I don’t think I’m even half way through. Bayonetta 3 will just be icing on the cake. Also curious what Suda51 will whip out (missed the first two NMHs).

  • Anonymous says:

    Nintendo, at least in the past couple decades, always has stronger early sales than later sales. They (mostly) have a core audience, and once they sell to them, they hit a wall for marginal sales. They haven’t hit this wall yet, but it’s coming.

  • Anonymous says:

    The Switch marks the beginning of the end for Nintendo. You people forget that the Switch is a successor to both the Wii U and the 3ds. In that case, Nintendo’s market share is collapsing.

  • Anonymous says:

    Cool I guess. If I cared for console games I probably would’ve bought one as well.
    But for now I suppose I’ll wait for an emulator to pop up. Even the WiiU emulator can already play Zelda at a constant 60fps at 4k resolution, unlike the actual console which does it… very poorly. It’s only a matter of time.

  • MARl0 says:

    Definitely well deserved considering the console’s incredible line up of games for a first-year console. As someone who has been gaming since the Atari 2600 days, no other console in gaming history has had a first-year line up this strong (and there’s still 2 more months to go before its first-year anniversary). The closest contender would be the Dreamcast.

  • Anonymous says:

    Keep in mind that “fastest selling” doesn’t mean “best selling.” Over the course of its lifetime, the Switch will need to pass 155 Million units sold to beat the PS2 which currently holds that title.

  • Anonymous says:

    I like the Switch. Mobile gaming with controllers are still better than tapping on the screen looking like a monkey who picked up a smartphone.

    If Sony only committed to support and improve the Vita and market it, the Switch’s impact may not be as great as it is now. Then again with a library like the PS4, maybe that wasn’t necessary.

    I pity the Xbox at the same time thanking it since I get to have Automata. I knew I could count on inept decision making and greed from Microsoft in making glorified paperweights!

    • Anonymous says:

      vita was cripple from day1 – I’ve always said vita should have been a portable that can be used as an independent console, with support for dualshocks for multiplayer and I was right. just like with ps3, sony was too busy blowing their self to notice which way the market was going, causing it to fail on capitalizing japan’s ever expanding mobile and ever stinking console markets.

      • Anonymous says:

        @12:00
        Kinda sucks when you think about it. Sony had a lead with the PSP but they were too happy and shot their foot instead of keeping up the pace. Maybe now they’d see the need to further their mobile gaming department.

        @10:54
        Eh, the split screen wasn’t necessary for most of the games I played. I saw them more as a gimmick than a necessity. They always gave me the option to just ignore the touch control so the Switch getting rid of it is just good decision to me.

        Avoid the triple X Box. Well, unless you got the 4k MS masturbated to for a while then went silent. Xbone, though a shit console back then, should be a good buy now if you’re getting one.

  • Anonymous says:

    And now we wait for the autistic screechers at SanCom to talk shit as they do on literally every Nintendo artic- oh, too late, already one in here. Always good to have the fun police around.