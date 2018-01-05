The ema devotional offering made at the Kanda shrine in Tokyo have once again featured an overwhelming variety of otaku-related art, just the thing to assure an auspicious start to the year of the dog.
The mountains of anime-decorated ema:
The ema devotional offering made at the Kanda shrine in Tokyo have once again featured an overwhelming variety of otaku-related art, just the thing to assure an auspicious start to the year of the dog.
The mountains of anime-decorated ema:
art is a big part of japanese culture from a young age they already practice it just to learn how to write so the number of talented artists there far surpasses most country
Dat Midna for real though.
Leave a Comment