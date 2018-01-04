The 9th tankobon of the enticing Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san has allowed readers to once again witness the ero-manga as it was meant to be, immediately enhancing its abundance of lewd sports action and other random scenes with the introduction of nipples.
is this manga interest?
YEEEESSSSSHHHH!!!! THE NIPPLES ARE BACK!! THE NIPPLES ARE BACK!!! THE NIPPLES ARE BACK!!!! THIS REALLY IS THE NEW TO LOVE RU IN A WAY!!! YAY!!!!
Gracias muy buena
To Love Ru is still better.
So, basically your run-of-the-mill ecchi manga that is going to eternally frustrate the reader because it will never go beyond a certain limit?
nope, not run of the mill at all
Also basically the sankaku writer shoving shit down our throats and saying it’s an effective replacement for a previous fallen franchise.
Azur Lane with Kancolle
This one with To love ru
I was thinking the same. Before I don’t really have problem with it but articles here getting boring and more boring each day. It’s like they don’t have anything to write and now they just put anything they want like this one, this one is just put almost entire chapter of a manga to make it as a news or an entire episode of an anime. I’m kind of getting done with this website trying to waste my time like this.
