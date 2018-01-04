Truth or Dare Movie “Ripped Off Ousama Game!”

The first trailer for the long in coming “Truth or Dare” movie has arrived, utilizing nearly the exact same concept of Japanese movie Ousama Game (which is named after Japan’s version of truth or dare) where several people are forced to do sickening deeds or die – though few are complaining considering Ousama Game (and its anime) was not exactly a box office hit.

The trailer, replete with over-the-top facial expressions occasionally appearing on the faces of characters:

Truth or Dare will arrive in theaters on April 27th.