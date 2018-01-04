Top 10 Anime of 2017, According to AnimeAnime

Yet another otaku-centric site has weighed in regarding the best anime of the now concluded 2017, this time with AnimeAnime unveiling that the artistic pursuits of an imouto was the most riveting concept they’d witnessed (likely not at all influenced by the exaggerated popularity of one of the author’s past works).
3 (tie). Kemono Friends
3 (tie). Made in Abyss
5. Shingeki no Kyojin Season 2
6 (tie). KonoSuba 2
6 (tie). Mahou Tsukai no Yome
8. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon
9 (tie). New Game Season 2
9 (tie). Saekano Season 2
