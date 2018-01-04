Gaki no Tsukai Blackface Triggers: “The Epitome of Offensive!”

Beloved Japanese variety show Gaki no Tsukai has triggered much of the internet as Hamada Masatoshi (part of comedy team “Downtown”) performed a skit in blackface, immediately being condemned as “toxic”, “racist” and “disrespectful.”

outlet Kotaku was one of the

“Those defending Hamada’s blackface often point out that Japan doesn’t have the same racial history as the United States. That is true, but that does not make blackface any less toxic or hurtful.” One Twitter user asked McNeil if Hamada’s blackface was ‘for real’ to which he replied, “Define ‘for real’? If you mean, as in ‘not anime’ yes they are real. If you mean, are they on some real ‘we wanna be like white people in 1930s Hollywood and use ‘blackness’ to amuse ourselves and make a profit then yes, real. If you mean are real hateful and malicious, then no.” “Even if this is being done without malice, it does have deep and far-reaching effects.” “Blackness is being treated as a tool for comedy, for laughs, and that impacts how I’m perceived and treated on a daily basis here. Do you think these comedians care about that? I doubt it. They should. The quality of my life is affected by them.”

Those curious can check out the skit below, starting at 3:53:

online in response to all this: