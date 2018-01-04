Aoi Sora Marrying “Random Cuck”

Retired AV actress Aoi Sora announced her marriage via social media, revealing her lover to be an average Joe possessing no wealth or sex appeal, enraging her more obsessive fans in the process.

Aoi Sora made the earth-shaking announcement via her Instagram page, posting a picture of her victory band:

The still highly desired woman also shared an image revealing her lucky husband (giving heartbroken NEETs and otaku a lead in tracking him down and disposing of him out of jealousy):

Aoi Sora also longingly described the positive attributes of her lover via her blog, describing him to be neither rich nor handsome, but someone who has removed her “uneasiness” regarding having been in AV – in other words a beta cuck willing to settle for the ultimate in second-hand goods.

Some of Aoi Sora’s past achievements in celebration of her marriage: