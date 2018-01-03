Miyamoto on Nintendo Jobs: “We Don’t Want Passionate Gamers”

An interview had with the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto and Nintendo EPD General Manager Shinya Takahashi has lent consumers some insight into the hiring process at Nintendo, with Miyamoto making it clear that passionate gamers are an undesired commodity.

The interview initially discussed the success of the Nintendo Switch but also had various quotes from Shinya Takahashi and Shigeru Miyamoto, such as in regards to Iwata’s untimely passing:

“While we were truly saddened by Iwata’s passing, it came at a time when new leaders were rising in the company.”

Miyamoto’s comment regarding letting younger developers take the lead:

“More and more I am trying to let the younger generation fully take the reins. I always look for designers who aren’t super-passionate game fans… I make it a point to ensure they’re not just a gamer, but that they have a lot of different interests and skill sets.”

Potential employees who can discover new ways to play games instead of perfecting or altering existing mechanics and systems are the types of individuals that Miyamoto claims to be looking for.

In addition, Miyamoto explained that a lot of their new employees had little or no experience playing games when they were hired – probably an increasingly difficult hiring requirement to fulfill in the current day and age.

37-year-old Kosuke Yabuki, a budding developer taken under the wing of Miyamoto, revealed that despite this alteration to the hiring process, the way in which games are being developed has not changed:

“Our mission remains the same: to find unique ways to explore play. The difference is that, perhaps, now is our time.”