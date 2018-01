IdolMaster’s spoiled princess, Minase Iori (voiced by tsundere queen Kugimiya Rie), has starred in a rather cute MAD on NicoNicoDouga which splices together her various voice lines, certain to have many surprised considering Iori has since become an inferior idol.

The irresistible MAD, which utilizes various illustrations from the cards of the IdolMaster mobile games as well as the IdolMaster anime: