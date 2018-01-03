Finally! VR Stalk Schoolgirls in PS4’s Happy Manager

Sexy features in the upcoming PS4 VR title “Happy Manager” have caused the game to gain significant attention, as the ability of seeing through clothes and blowing up the skirts of girls will be only a few of the powers at the sweaty cyber-fingertips of players.

Happy Manager tasks players with taking on the role of a landlord attempting to flirt with his three female tenants, additionally possessing a handful of helpful powers to aid in his “romantic” efforts – those being the ability to see through their clothes, invisibilty to “patrol without stressing out the tenants”, the ability to stop time, the (all important) ability to blow wind up the tenant’s skirts and the ability to shrink down small and view the tenants from naughtier angles:

Happy Manager, which will also be compatible with PlayStation VR, is slated for launch on the PS4 in Japan on January 11th.