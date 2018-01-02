Top 10 Anime Characters, According to NHK

by Rift

NHK’s “Nippon Anime 100 Akeome Seiyuu Dai Shuugou” has unleashed a list containing the most beloved anime characters, with several entries unsurprisingly hailing from one popular animal girl series but unfortunately being bested by the protagonist of a superhero show.

The ranking:

1. Kotetsu T. Kaburagi (Tiger & Bunny)

2. Orga Itsuka (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)

3. Serval (Kemono Friends)

4. Araiguma (Kemono Friends)

5. Barnaby Brooks Jr. (Tiger & Bunny)

6. Lelouch (Code Geass)

7. Yuuri Katsuki (Yuri on Ice)

8. Kaban (Kemono Friends)

9. Viktor Nikiforov (Yuri on Ice)

10. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

