Comiket 93 Cosplay Going Above & Beyond

Comiket has further elevated the reputation of otaku as demonstrated by the venue’s massive display of astonishing cosplayers, certain to have those unfamiliar with the medium of games and anime befuddled but still able to recognize the significant amount of passion present.
2 Comments
-
Wow, that looks like a real Canon EF 500mm telephoto lens, good prop building there. The men in drag is getting really hard to spot this year. So congrats all round.
-
What character is picture 45?
