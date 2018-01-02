Comiket 93’s bountiful crop of cosplay continues to be harvested, courtesy of the legion of over-enthusiastic photographers in attendance – and by all accounts a very tasty crop it is too.
12 Comments
-
38-39.. Yum
-
That Mashu is pretty cute, which means it’s a trap.
-
38 and 50 chocolate armpit yummmmm
-
Can you spot the traps?
-
I fell in love with that Maika cosplayer, she really looks like her !
-
Is it 50% traps?
-
Saw a pic I took myself of a friend, then saw a few more. Not sure how to feel.
-
The Revy cosplay was very good. The cosplayer even looked Chinese if not actually Chinese.
Leave a Comment