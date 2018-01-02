“7200 Buyers” – Mangaka & Cops in Huge Child Porn Bust

After at last proving themselves useful by busting a site selling actual child pornography, Japan’s metropolitan police department discovered the site was idiotically (or sinisterly) keeping a complete list of its buyers, containing some 7,200 names including those found to be of prosecutors, police, popular mangaka and even Diet members.

Police have already filed charges against 200 buyers on the list for possession of child pornography – whether or not the other 7,000 will be let of the hook for wont of evidence or merely being too risky to prosecute is not clear.

Naturally many are questioning the authenticity of the list while others are wondering why the site kept records of its buyer’s names, with the prospect of blackmailing buyers being one possibility, and falsely implicating one or more individuals in the list another.

Possessing child pornography was criminalized in 2015, generating a rather modest 56 arrests in 2016 – suggesting police could almost quadruple that statistic in a stroke.