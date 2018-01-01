Rapper Tyga’s Boss Up “Has An Anime Music Video”

American rapper “Tyga” has unveiled the animated music video for his new single “Boss Up”, with the video utilizing a distinct anime style that will promptly have some anime enthusiasts groaning in aggravation as yet another “celebrity” has tried a cash-grab on the medium as a way to attract more fans and generate money – assuming the rapper is not a closet otaku himself of course…

Tyga’s “Boss Up”:

Some may at least find solace in the fact that the video didn’t simply enlarge the eyes of its real life actors…