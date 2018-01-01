Marvelous Mashu Papercraft

Fate/Grand Order aficionados too poor to purchase figurines of the delightfully sexy Mashu Kyrielite might have the opportunity to instead procure a papercraft figure instead, though its more easily moistened material may prove troublesome for those who enjoy ejecting liquids onto their figurines…

Previously available at the recently concluded Comiket 93, the papercraft figure was apparently on sale along with ones of various other anime characters, a worthwhile purchase for those not intimidated by their rather involved assembly:

It has not been revealed if the papercraft figures will be available for purchase at another time in the future.