Strike Witches Kiseki no Rondo “Will be Terminated in February”

After having only been available since fall 2015, the “Strike Witches Kiseki no Rondo” mobile/browser game will be terminating service come February of next year, certainly shocking many (if only because most were unaware of the game’s existence…).

The turn-based RPG was naturally laden with gacha-gathered items much like other such social games, however it was often criticized by many for being generic – its many beautiful illustrations of the franchise’s wonderful witches may have made up for that though:



Footage of the game in action:

Strike Witches Kiseki no Rondo will officially end service come February 28th.