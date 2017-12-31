Feminists on Ousama Game: “Women Never Lie About Rape!”

Feminist shrikes have compiled a list of examples of “victim blaming” anime wrongthink, with the already – for different reasons – notorious Ousama Game singled out for special attention.

The “offensive” example used refers to the part in the 2nd episode where the despicable Natsuko was walking alone with protagonist Nobuaki after revealing that she’d be willing to do anything to survive the Ousama Game, immediately making a scene by throwing her shirt on him before screaming – attracting the others and convincing them that Nobuaki was trying to rape her.

In feminist eyes the scene apparently discredits the testimony of real life victims, who of course never lie about their experiences for attention, revenge, blackmail or otherwise:

Natsuko is not just a repellent character, she’s a harmful stereotype. Fictional portrayals of women as liars who accuse innocent men further a dangerous false narrative. False accusations of rape are exceedingly rare in real life.

The determined feminist also insists that Natsuko’s shift from a pure and innocent maiden to a woman who would do anything to survive exacerbates the issue of “victim blaming” of women who lead more “promiscuous” lifestyles:

On top of making Natsuko a self-serving liar, King’s Game fails to acknowledge victim-blaming in its story while reinforcing it on a meta level. The students’ willingness to believe Natsuko suggests that “imperfect victims” are readily trusted, when in reality they are often disbelieved or blamed for their assault. While victim-blaming is a non-issue for the plot, the show’s framing links lying with open female sexuality. Natsuko reveals that she’s a manipulator at the exact moment she changes from a “good girl” (sweet, shy, explicitly saying she’s a virgin) to a femme fatale (taking her shirt off, ordering a boy to strip). This fits into the idea that “easy” women’s rape claims aren’t trustworthy.

Naturally the reviewer also took issue with the words or a woman ever being doubted:

The conflict with Natsuko is resolved when a classmate named Kenta shows up. Kenta wasn’t present when Natsuko accused Nobuaki and has no idea what’s going on. He says that he won’t allow a “lynching” and that he’s taking Nobuaki to a hospital. When Natsuko says she wants to join them, Kenta slaps her. In story, the boy is right to help the innocent Nobuaki. But the situation is reminiscent of the way some men rush to defend other men accused of abuse even though they don’t (and can’t) know what really happened.

The reviewer also condemned Natsuko being slapped for her treachery as promoting violence against women, ignoring Nobuaki being savagely beaten by a mob when he was falsely accused of attempted rape:

It is also deeply disturbing for King’s Game to punish a female character for lying about rape by having someone slap her. Like sexual assault, physical abuse of women is a widespread problem. Additionally, some rapists threaten to beat or kill their victims if they resist or report the assault.

The message is clear – women never lie about rape and doubting them is tantamount to sexual micro-assault:

However, suggesting that women commonly lie about rape is flat-out irresponsible.

Some will no doubt be confused why the scene was used as an example at all, since Natsuko is clearly empowered by her slatternly ploy…