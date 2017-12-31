Comiket 93 Cosplay Truly Remarkable

5 hours ago
4 Comments
by Rift

Those unable to attend the stupendous Comiket 93 will no doubt be dumbfounded by the endless abundance of photographs provided to the wider Internet by aspiring anons, with a large portion of cosplayers present possessing a staggering level of expertise and talent (in addition to some failing in new and interesting ways).

