Universal Studios Japan TV CM Hypes Up FFVII & Conan

An impressive CM has aired on TV for the upcoming Final Fantasy VII, Monster Hunter and Detective Conan attractions that will be coming to Universal Studios Japan, overly glorified with an abundance of visual effects and bound to not at all be an accurate representation of the actual rides.

The highly decorated TV CM:

Rabid fanboys will surely soon be arguing over whether the Mario or Final Fantasy VII attraction will be superior…

The Sailor Moon attraction will not be ready until spring of next year but the other attractions will open on January 19th.