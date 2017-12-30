Comiket 93 Cosplay Unseasonably Hot

Outfits from innumerable different anime and games are on display at the ongoing Comiket 93, ranging from unbelievably sexy to completely cute and absolutely ludicrous, with the event’s variety of offerings ensuring that almost all onlookers will get what they are looking for.
5 Comments
-
I lol’ed at R2D2
-
That GuP Momo’s not bad.
-
Why Sancom only choose Yohane cosplayers posting here?! She’s Aqour’s most overrated!
-
The Dynamic Chord road cosplay is the best.
-
At first I thought it was Japanese MGTOW.
