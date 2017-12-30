Comiket 93 Cosplay Totally Shameless

Comiket 93’s cosplay selection continues to astound with its brazen displays of winter-time flesh as an assortment of mesmerizing maidens have been meandering about in skimpy attire, serving as another bountiful opportunity for perverted photographers to snag some saucy pictures.
Bodies: 8.5
Cosplays: 6.5
Faces: 3 (being generous here)
That girl in the last pic is HOT
#58 turned out nice. (https://www.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/C93-Cosplay-Day2-1-58.jpg)
Makes me wonder why there aren’t more shots of this quality. Does Comiket have some sort of restriction on photography equipment?
“47-48” Izumi Konata as Shimakaze.
They still remember Lucky Star. Nice
That crazy chick cosplay from kakegurui is perfect ! it really feels like the character comes alive !
She’s Enako, Look it up.
I bet that first girl, surrounded by all those people, was creaming herself… hope*… I hope she was creaming herself
So… where are the “brazen displays of winter-time flesh?”
I cant tell which one is ugly, the girls or this freaking terrible new website layout
website layout is fucking terrible, when are you fixing it?
People can get comfortable with crap, but I expect a little better than that.
