Cinderella Escape 2 A Bouncy Beat-Em-Up

Hajime’s Cinderella Escape 2 offers a 3D action title with an actual plot (usually considered an unnecessary element for eroge), continuing the story from the previous and game additionally offering some lewdness, should players lose interest in the aforementioned plot.

Players take on the role of Cinderella as they attempt to divulge an evil plan being concocted by the Prince, unfortunately boasting a rather uninspired battle system consisting of mindless button mashing – though some enemies dole out more perverted attacks on occasion to hopefully keep things compelling.

Cinderella Escape 2 and its beat-em-up action can be judged by picky eroge enthusiasts now.