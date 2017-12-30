100 Most Beautiful Faces – “Only 4 Japanese Women!?”

A highly subjective video has assorted the “100 most beautiful faces of 2017”, divided into both male and female categories (but sadly nothing for disfigured transgenders), bound to have many furious over the fact that the glorified ranking has the visages of only 4 Japanese women.

The four Japanese women who received the “honor” of appearing on the list were Minatozaki Sana, Ishihara Satomi, Komatsu Nana and Niwa Niki – accomplished actresses, idols and models likely unfamiliar to most watchers.

The not at all controversial top 100 female faces of the entertainment and modeling industries:

The male list (which 4 Japanese men managed to appear on as well):