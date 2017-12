The much worshiped Hatsune Miku has starred as the subject of this end of year ranking, which reveals the Hatsune Miku songs most sung during karaoke, with a war-themed classic seemingly standing the test of time over any other composition.

The ranking:

1. Senbonzakura 2. Ghost Rule 3. Mousou Kanshou Daishou Renmei 4. Karakuri Pierrot 5. Alien Alien 6. Buriki No Dance 7. Renai Saiban 8. Taiyoukei Disco 9. Mousouzei 10. Hitorinbo Envy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O48xyMx04QI